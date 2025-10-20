Can Newell Brands Inc’s (NWL) hike of 0.21% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) on Friday, soared 1.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.8. Within the past 52 weeks, NWL’s price has moved between $4.22 and $11.78.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.48%. With a float of $416.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.90 million.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 102.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 44,968. In this transaction Segment Co-CEO, Home and Com. of this company sold 8,800 shares at a rate of $5.11, taking the stock ownership to the 52,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,800 for $5.11, making the entire transaction worth $44,988.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.16) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.57 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

The latest stats from [Newell Brands Inc, NWL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.81 million was inferior to 8.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.76%.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.96. The third major resistance level sits at $5.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. The third support level lies at $4.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.03 billion based on 419,100K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,582 M and income totals -216,000 K. The company made 1,935 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 46,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.