Can Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s (PTEN) hike of 2.61% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Friday, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) was -1.96% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.62. A 52-week range for PTEN has been $5.10 – $9.57.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -3.06% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -216.04%. With a float of $347.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.16 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Patterson-UTI Energy Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is 9.90%, while institutional ownership is 102.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 410,495. In this transaction Director of this company sold 74,500 shares at a rate of $5.51, taking the stock ownership to the 925,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 5,500 for $5.98, making the entire transaction worth $32,890. This insider now owns 999,754 shares in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -2.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.01) by -2.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -216.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.32% during the next five years compared to -3.06% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.29%.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.63. However, in the short run, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.64. Second resistance stands at $5.76. The third major resistance level sits at $5.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.32. The third support level lies at $5.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

There are 385,167K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.12 billion. As of now, sales total 5,378 M while income totals -968,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,219 M while its last quarter net income were -49,140 K.