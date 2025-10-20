Can Senseonics Holdings Inc’s (SENS) drop of -2.86% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) kicked off on Friday, down -3.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has traded in a range of $0.25-$1.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 27.24%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.90%. With a float of $710.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $814.58 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Senseonics Holdings Inc is 12.81%, while institutional ownership is 18.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12 ’24, was worth 123,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,388,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $12,500. This insider now owns 1,413,087 shares in total.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.04) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.38% during the next five years compared to 27.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Senseonics Holdings Inc’s (SENS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

The latest stats from [Senseonics Holdings Inc, SENS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.93 million was inferior to 8.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.46%.

During the past 100 days, Senseonics Holdings Inc’s (SENS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0361 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0258 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4549, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6149. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4201. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4321. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4395. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4007, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3933. The third support level lies at $0.3813 if the price breaches the second support level.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 332.39 million has total of 814,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,470 K in contrast with the sum of -78,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,650 K and last quarter income was -14,500 K.

