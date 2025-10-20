Can Western Union Company’s (WU) hike of 4.54% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Friday, Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) was 2.60% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.08. A 52-week range for WU has been $7.85 – $12.02.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.28%. With a float of $320.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.30 million.

Western Union Company (WU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Western Union Company stocks. The insider ownership of Western Union Company is 0.85%, while institutional ownership is 95.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 21 ’25, was worth 1,498,054. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 176,470 shares at a rate of $8.49, taking the stock ownership to the 913,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 17,500 for $8.36, making the entire transaction worth $146,300. This insider now owns 225,611 shares in total.

Western Union Company (WU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.44) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.22% during the next five years compared to 2.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Western Union Company (WU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Union Company (WU)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) saw its 5-day average volume 7.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.25%.

During the past 100 days, Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 26.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.37 in the near term. At $8.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.99. The third support level lies at $7.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

There are 322,967K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.68 billion. As of now, sales total 4,210 M while income totals 934,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,026 M while its last quarter net income were 122,100 K.