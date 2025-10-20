Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) average volume reaches $23.51M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) stock price down -2.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. CGC’s price has ranged from $0.77 to $5.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 32.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.49%. With a float of $308.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $311.99 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 1.03%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29 ’25, was worth 24,770. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,677 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 103,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,216 for $1.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,501. This insider now owns 43,464 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -1.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 69.37% during the next five years compared to 32.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canopy Growth Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.3 million, its volume of 24.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.68%.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 32.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1268 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1169 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4204, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4609. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3467 in the near term. At $1.3833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2067.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 408.71 million, the company has a total of 239,849K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 193,330 K while annual income is -429,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 52,150 K while its latest quarter income was -30,020 K.