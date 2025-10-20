Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) 20 Days SMA touches 4.85%: The odds favor the bear

On Friday, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) was -0.52% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.7. A 52-week range for CX has been $4.89 – $9.97.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 60.47% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.02%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.51 billion.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 33.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 371,588. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,011 for $8.61, making the entire transaction worth $430,470.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.19) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.95% during the next five years compared to 60.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR, CX], we can find that recorded value of 13.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 12.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.39%.

During the past 100 days, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s (CX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.80. The third major resistance level sits at $9.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.44.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Key Stats

There are 1,449,087K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.59 billion. As of now, sales total 16,200 M while income totals 939,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,126 M while its last quarter net income were 318,020 K.