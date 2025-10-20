Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.84% last month.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) kicked off on Friday, up 0.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.74. Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has traded in a range of $10.23-$18.60.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -1.85% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.01%. With a float of $1.26 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc is 29.80%, while institutional ownership is 51.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 9,922,988. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 684,838 for $14.80, making the entire transaction worth $10,136,493.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.63% during the next five years compared to -1.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenovus Energy Inc’s (CVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.88%.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 68.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.52 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.54. However, in the short run, Cenovus Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.92. Second resistance stands at $17.05. The third major resistance level sits at $17.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.50. The third support level lies at $16.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.24 billion has total of 1,787,331K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,611 M in contrast with the sum of 2,293 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,907 M and last quarter income was 615,270 K.