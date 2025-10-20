Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) volume exceeds 16.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Friday, with Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock price up 1.51% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $69.09. CSCO’s price has ranged from $52.11 to $72.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.69%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.15%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.96 billion.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems, Inc is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 78.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19 ’25, was worth 1,190,839. In this transaction EVP, Global Sales of this company sold 17,526 shares at a rate of $67.95, taking the stock ownership to the 198,855 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,526 for $68.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,203,686.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.91 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.58% during the next five years compared to -0.69% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cisco Systems, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO)

Looking closely at Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO), its last 5-days average volume was 15.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.24%.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems, Inc’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.11. However, in the short run, Cisco Systems, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.95. Second resistance stands at $71.77. The third major resistance level sits at $72.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.31.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 277.24 billion, the company has a total of 3,953,197K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,654 M while annual income is 10,180 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,673 M while its latest quarter income was 2,550 M.