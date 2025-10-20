Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 8.0 million

On Friday, Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) was 1.04% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $24.07. A 52-week range for COLB has been $19.61 – $32.85.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.98%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.31%. With a float of $296.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.17 million.

Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Columbia Banking System, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Columbia Banking System, Inc is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 70.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 116,461. In this transaction Senior Executive VP of this company sold 4,481 shares at a rate of $25.99, taking the stock ownership to the 104,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,481 for $25.99, making the entire transaction worth $116,461.

Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.61) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.92% during the next five years compared to -0.98% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.8 million, its volume of 6.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.82%.

During the past 100 days, Columbia Banking System, Inc’s (COLB) raw stochastic average was set at 42.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.94 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.66 in the near term. At $25.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.39.

Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) Key Stats

There are 210,301K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.28 billion. As of now, sales total 2,966 M while income totals 533,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 735,150 K while its last quarter net income were 152,420 K.