Comcast Corp (CMCSA) posted a 0.27% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) kicked off on Friday, up 0.96% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $29.26. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has traded in a range of $29.15-$45.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 7.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.38%. With a float of $3.66 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.69 billion.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Comcast Corp is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 85.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 27 ’24, was worth 10,061,170. In this transaction Chairman of Board & CEO of this company sold 235,051 shares at a rate of $42.80, taking the stock ownership to the 6,434,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’24, when Company’s Chairman of Board & CEO sold 234,464 for $42.66, making the entire transaction worth $10,002,633. This insider now owns 6,669,928 shares in total.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.06) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.99% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Looking closely at Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA), its last 5-days average volume was 20.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 24.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.51%.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.65 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.42. However, in the short run, Comcast Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.73. Second resistance stands at $29.93. The third major resistance level sits at $30.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.77.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 109.07 billion has total of 3,692,207K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 123,731 M in contrast with the sum of 16,192 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,313 M and last quarter income was 11,123 M.