CSX Corp (CSX) is 6.40% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) on Friday, soared 1.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.99. Within the past 52 weeks, CSX’s price has moved between $26.22 and $37.25.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.12%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.15%. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.86 billion.

CSX Corp (CSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Railroads industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CSX Corp is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 77.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 47,115. In this transaction EVP – CD&TO of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $31.41, taking the stock ownership to the 83,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18 ’24, when Company’s EVP & CLO sold 118,588 for $35.39, making the entire transaction worth $4,197,315. This insider now owns 202,991 shares in total.

CSX Corp (CSX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.42) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.08% during the next five years compared to 5.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) Trading Performance Indicators

CSX Corp (CSX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.71 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CSX Corp (CSX)

The latest stats from [CSX Corp, CSX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.4 million was inferior to 16.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.43%.

During the past 100 days, CSX Corp’s (CSX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.49. The third major resistance level sits at $37.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.98. The third support level lies at $35.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 68.15 billion based on 1,864,277K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,540 M and income totals 3,470 M. The company made 3,574 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 829,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.