DIS (Walt Disney Co) climbed 0.72 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) on Friday, soared 0.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $109.88. Within the past 52 weeks, DIS’s price has moved between $80.10 and $124.69.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -16.36% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.17%. With a float of $1.80 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Walt Disney Co is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 73.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25 ’25, was worth 233,701. In this transaction Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer of this company sold 1,971 shares at a rate of $118.57, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,971 for $118.57, making the entire transaction worth $233,701.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.11) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.81% during the next five years compared to -16.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Walt Disney Co (DIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.61 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Walt Disney Co, DIS], we can find that recorded value of 7.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.49%.

During the past 100 days, Walt Disney Co’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $111.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $112.54. The third major resistance level sits at $113.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $107.57.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 198.98 billion based on 1,797,934K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 91,361 M and income totals 4,972 M. The company made 23,650 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,262 M in sales during its previous quarter.