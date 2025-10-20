Dow Inc (DOW) with a beta value of 0.86 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Friday, Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) was -0.05% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $21.9. A 52-week range for DOW has been $20.40 – $53.48.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -167.48%. With a float of $705.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $708.84 million.

Dow Inc (DOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dow Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Dow Inc is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 68.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 26,197. In this transaction Director of this company bought 675 shares at a rate of $38.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 7,339 for $40.87, making the entire transaction worth $299,932. This insider now owns 10,924 shares in total.

Dow Inc (DOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.47) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -167.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dow Inc (DOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc (DOW)

Looking closely at Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), its last 5-days average volume was 10.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.81%.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 13.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.83 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.17. However, in the short run, Dow Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.07. Second resistance stands at $22.24. The third major resistance level sits at $22.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.32.

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

There are 708,844K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.52 billion. As of now, sales total 42,964 M while income totals 1,116 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,104 M while its last quarter net income were -835,000 K.