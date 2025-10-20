Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 16,250 K

A new trading day began on Friday, with Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) stock price up 2.26% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. DFLI’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $5.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.02%. With a float of $79.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.81 million.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is 6.12%, while institutional ownership is 5.17%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) saw its 5-day average volume 71.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 18.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.94%.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.3384 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0838 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5902, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9596. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4567 in the near term. At $1.5533, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0167.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 115.34 million, the company has a total of 61,806K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,650 K while annual income is -40,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,250 K while its latest quarter income was -7,030 K.