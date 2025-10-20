Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 16,250 K

Steve Mayer

Markets

A new trading day began on Friday, with Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) stock price up 2.26% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. DFLI’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $5.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.02%. With a float of $79.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.81 million.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is 6.12%, while institutional ownership is 5.17%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) saw its 5-day average volume 71.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 18.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.94%.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.3384 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0838 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5902, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9596. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4567 in the near term. At $1.5533, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0167.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 115.34 million, the company has a total of 61,806K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,650 K while annual income is -40,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,250 K while its latest quarter income was -7,030 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.