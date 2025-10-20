EBay Inc (EBAY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.69% last month.

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) kicked off on Friday, up 0.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $91.18. Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has traded in a range of $56.33-$101.15.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 13.57% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.74%. With a float of $455.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $459.00 million.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of EBay Inc is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 96.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06 ’25, was worth 662,588. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,221 shares at a rate of $91.76, taking the stock ownership to the 250,223 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 7,221 for $91.67, making the entire transaction worth $661,949. This insider now owns 243,002 shares in total.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.18) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.22% during the next five years compared to 13.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at EBay Inc’s (EBAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EBay Inc (EBAY)

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) saw its 5-day average volume 5.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.46%.

During the past 100 days, EBay Inc’s (EBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.92 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $93.38 in the near term. At $94.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $96.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.38. The third support level lies at $88.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.05 billion has total of 457,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,283 M in contrast with the sum of 1,975 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,730 M and last quarter income was 368,000 K.