Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) average volume reaches $19.35M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) kicked off on Friday, down -2.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.69. Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has traded in a range of $3.20-$27.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 6.89%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.94%. With a float of $225.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.42 million.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc is 2.25%, while institutional ownership is 61.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19 ’25, was worth 148,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.85, taking the stock ownership to the 195,617 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,000 for $14.88, making the entire transaction worth $89,260. This insider now owns 218,881 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.04) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 74.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.78 million, its volume of 48.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.14%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 72.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.45 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.08 in the near term. At $23.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.16.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.86 billion has total of 230,675K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 78,110 K in contrast with the sum of -47,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,210 K and last quarter income was -21,810 K.