Exelon Corp (EXC) 20 Days SMA touches 4.50%: The odds favor the bear

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) on Friday, soared 0.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $47.36. Within the past 52 weeks, EXC’s price has moved between $35.94 and $48.11.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was -4.04%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.74%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.01 billion.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exelon Corp is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 86.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03 ’25, was worth 59,354. In this transaction EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary of this company sold 1,463 shares at a rate of $40.57, taking the stock ownership to the 2,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03 ’25, when Company’s EVP Compliance, Audit & Risk sold 6,051 for $40.57, making the entire transaction worth $245,489. This insider now owns 56,702 shares in total.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.67) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to -4.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Exelon Corp (EXC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.85 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exelon Corp (EXC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.03 million, its volume of 5.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.99%.

During the past 100 days, Exelon Corp’s (EXC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.11 in the near term. At $48.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.70.

Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 48.26 billion based on 1,009,987K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,028 M and income totals 2,460 M. The company made 5,427 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 391,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.