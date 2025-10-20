Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.48% last month.

On Friday, Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) opened higher 1.45% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $110.64. Price fluctuations for XOM have ranged from $97.80 to $123.21 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 18.47% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.02% at the time writing. With a float of $4.26 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.26 billion.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corp is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 66.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’25, was worth 238,351. In this transaction VP – Corp Strategic Planning of this company sold 2,158 shares at a rate of $110.45, taking the stock ownership to the 13,829 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s VP – Corp Strategic Planning sold 2,100 for $113.00, making the entire transaction worth $237,300. This insider now owns 15,987 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.87) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.98% during the next five years compared to 18.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.97%.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.94 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.74. However, in the short run, Exxon Mobil Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $113.04. Second resistance stands at $113.84. The third major resistance level sits at $114.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.38. The third support level lies at $109.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

There are currently 4,263,247K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 478.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 349,585 M according to its annual income of 33,680 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 81,506 M and its income totaled 7,082 M.