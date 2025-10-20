Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) is expecting -34.15% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Friday, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) was -4.26% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. A 52-week range for FFAI has been $0.83 – $4.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 78.39%. With a float of $137.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.21 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is 6.91%, while institutional ownership is 13.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08 ’25, was worth 177,223. In this transaction Global Co-CEO of this company bought 98,000 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 531,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Global Co-CEO bought 81,600 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $177,227. This insider now owns 433,838 shares in total.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 94.92% during the next five years compared to 78.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 325.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI)

Looking closely at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI), its last 5-days average volume was 6.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.33%.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s (FFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1194 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2144 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8870, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6112. However, in the short run, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3967. Second resistance stands at $1.4433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2367.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Key Stats

There are 146,829K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 198.73 million. As of now, sales total 540 K while income totals -355,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 50 K while its last quarter net income were -124,680 K.