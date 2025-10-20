FHN (First Horizon Corporation) climbed 1.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Friday, with First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) stock price up 1.71% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.94. FHN’s price has ranged from $15.19 to $23.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.31%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.71%. With a float of $501.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.75 million.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 1.27%, while institutional ownership is 86.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22 ’25, was worth 2,249,520. In this transaction SEVP Sr Strategic Executive of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $22.50, taking the stock ownership to the 462,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $22.45, making the entire transaction worth $2,244,514.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.19% during the next five years compared to -0.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Horizon Corporation’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.15 million, its volume of 32.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.02%.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.87 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.44 in the near term. At $20.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.67.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.30 billion, the company has a total of 507,748K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,031 M while annual income is 775,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,233 M while its latest quarter income was 241,000 K.