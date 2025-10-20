Ford Motor Co (F) posted a 4.47% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) was 1.53% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.74. A 52-week range for F has been $8.44 – $12.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 162.64%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -37.15%. With a float of $3.90 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.91 billion.

Ford Motor Co (F) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ford Motor Co stocks. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Co is 2.07%, while institutional ownership is 62.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 345,000. In this transaction President, Ford Blue & Model e of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 83,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s President, Ford Blue & Model e sold 30,000 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $330,000. This insider now owns 113,939 shares in total.

Ford Motor Co (F) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.47) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.50% during the next five years compared to 162.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ford Motor Co (F) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Co (F)

Looking closely at Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), its last 5-days average volume was 93.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 92.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.97%.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Co’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 69.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.60. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.05. Second resistance stands at $12.17. The third major resistance level sits at $12.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.47.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are 3,979,860K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.44 billion. As of now, sales total 184,992 M while income totals 5,879 M. Its latest quarter income was 50,184 M while its last quarter net income were -36,000 K.