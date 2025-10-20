Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) average volume reaches $9.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) opened lower -5.34% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $39.91. Price fluctuations for GLXY have ranged from $8.20 to $44.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -159.12% at the time writing. With a float of $172.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.93 million.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Galaxy Digital Inc is 2.66%, while institutional ownership is 62.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10 ’25, was worth 108,000,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,000,000 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10 ’25, when Company’s President and CIO sold 750,000 for $36.00, making the entire transaction worth $27,000,000. This insider now owns 687,921 shares in total.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -159.12% per share during the next fiscal year. Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 1.48) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.4 million, its volume of 7.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.43%.

During the past 100 days, Galaxy Digital Inc’s (GLXY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.01 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.06 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.30 in the near term. At $40.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.74.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Key Stats

There are currently 376,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,758 M according to its annual income of 346,722 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,662 M and its income totaled -4,750 K.