Genius Sports Limited (GENI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.83%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) stock price down -0.17% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.95. GENI’s price has ranged from $6.72 to $13.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 13.71% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.68%. With a float of $217.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.44 million.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 8.59%, while institutional ownership is 93.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25 ’25, was worth 194,462. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,157 for $10.45, making the entire transaction worth $85,222.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Sports Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.46 million. That was better than the volume of 4.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.63%.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 60.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.54 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.52. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.08. Second resistance stands at $12.23. The third major resistance level sits at $12.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.40. The third support level lies at $11.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.02 billion, the company has a total of 215,229K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 510,890 K while annual income is -63,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 118,720 K while its latest quarter income was -53,950 K.