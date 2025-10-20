Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) posted a 5.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) opened higher 2.46% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.25. Price fluctuations for GGB have ranged from $2.27 to $3.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 23.21%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.86% at the time writing. With a float of $1.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gerdau S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 24.61%.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.78) by -0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.08% during the next five years compared to 23.21% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.68 million, its volume of 27.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.32%.

During the past 100 days, Gerdau S.A. ADR’s (GGB) raw stochastic average was set at 97.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.09 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.15.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) Key Stats

There are currently 1,997,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,427 M according to its annual income of 846,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,093 M and its income totaled 151,130 K.