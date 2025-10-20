Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) last year’s performance of 32.95% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) was 4.21% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $117.85. A 52-week range for GILD has been $85.60 – $121.83.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -38.13%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.59%. With a float of $1.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.24 billion.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gilead Sciences, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Gilead Sciences, Inc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 88.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 295,200. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $118.08, taking the stock ownership to the 157,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 3,000 for $118.08, making the entire transaction worth $354,240. This insider now owns 110,193 shares in total.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.55) by 0.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.74% during the next five years compared to -38.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD)

Looking closely at Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD), its last 5-days average volume was 7.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.06%.

During the past 100 days, Gilead Sciences, Inc’s (GILD) raw stochastic average was set at 93.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.34. However, in the short run, Gilead Sciences, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $124.92. Second resistance stands at $127.02. The third major resistance level sits at $129.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $114.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) Key Stats

There are 1,240,807K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 152.38 billion. As of now, sales total 28,754 M while income totals 480,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,082 M while its last quarter net income were 1,960 M.