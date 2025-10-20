Gitlab Inc (GTLB) average volume reaches $4.98M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) on Friday, plunged -6.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $48.27. Within the past 52 weeks, GTLB’s price has moved between $37.90 and $74.18.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 46.64% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.75%. With a float of $138.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.83 million.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gitlab Inc is 16.89%, while institutional ownership is 77.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17 ’25, was worth 6,300,674. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,250 for $45.26, making the entire transaction worth $147,095. This insider now owns 97,389 shares in total.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.16) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.31% during the next five years compared to 46.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.53 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 210.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gitlab Inc (GTLB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gitlab Inc, GTLB], we can find that recorded value of 7.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.82%.

During the past 100 days, Gitlab Inc’s (GTLB) raw stochastic average was set at 52.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.76 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.02. The third major resistance level sits at $50.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.48.

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.56 billion based on 166,700K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 759,250 K and income totals -6,330 K. The company made 235,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.