Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) is -14.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Friday, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) was 0.44% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.83. A 52-week range for GT has been $6.51 – $12.03.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.89%. With a float of $274.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.00 million.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co stocks. The insider ownership of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is 3.92%, while institutional ownership is 93.39%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.22) by 0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.37 million. That was better than the volume of 6.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.10%.

During the past 100 days, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.54. However, in the short run, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.90. Second resistance stands at $6.95. The third major resistance level sits at $7.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.71. The third support level lies at $6.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

There are 286,046K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.96 billion. As of now, sales total 18,878 M while income totals 70,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,465 M while its last quarter net income were 254,000 K.