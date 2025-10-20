Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) is 2.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Friday, Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) was 0.54% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.45. A 52-week range for DOC has been $16.63 – $23.13.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 52.84%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.02%. With a float of $692.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $694.92 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Healthpeak Properties Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Healthpeak Properties Inc is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 96.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 24,730. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,450 shares at a rate of $17.05, taking the stock ownership to the 810,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,490 for $16.83, making the entire transaction worth $25,077. This insider now owns 211,906 shares in total.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.05) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.13% during the next five years compared to 52.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 440.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC)

The latest stats from [Healthpeak Properties Inc, DOC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.19 million was superior to 6.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.00%.

During the past 100 days, Healthpeak Properties Inc’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.81. The third major resistance level sits at $18.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.21. The third support level lies at $18.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

There are 694,923K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.17 billion. As of now, sales total 2,700 M while income totals 243,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 694,350 K while its last quarter net income were 31,670 K.