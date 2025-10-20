Hecla Mining Co (HL) posted a 11.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) on Friday, plunged -8.60% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.24. Within the past 52 weeks, HL’s price has moved between $4.46 and $15.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 206.52%. With a float of $620.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $663.07 million.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hecla Mining Co is 7.41%, while institutional ownership is 63.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22 ’25, was worth 1,636,470. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’25, when Company’s VP – Principal Acctg. Officer sold 14,472 for $11.29, making the entire transaction worth $163,461. This insider now owns 73,200 shares in total.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.04) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 206.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Hecla Mining Co (HL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.99 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Looking closely at Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL), its last 5-days average volume was 21.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 22.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.45%.

During the past 100 days, Hecla Mining Co’s (HL) raw stochastic average was set at 85.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.84 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.82. However, in the short run, Hecla Mining Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.69. Second resistance stands at $15.44. The third major resistance level sits at $16.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.05.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.33 billion based on 669,984K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 929,930 K and income totals 35,800 K. The company made 304,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 57,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.