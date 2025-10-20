Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) average volume reaches $30.66M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) opened lower -15.84% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $59.15. Price fluctuations for HIMS have ranged from $18.33 to $72.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 17.22%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.72% at the time writing. With a float of $202.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.38 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hims & Hers Health Inc is 10.33%, while institutional ownership is 77.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 11,029,998. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 900 for $58.25, making the entire transaction worth $52,425. This insider now owns 291,439 shares in total.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.05) by 0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.43% during the next five years compared to 17.22% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Looking closely at Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS), its last 5-days average volume was 42.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 32.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.70%.

During the past 100 days, Hims & Hers Health Inc’s (HIMS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.58 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.32. However, in the short run, Hims & Hers Health Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.95. Second resistance stands at $60.13. The third major resistance level sits at $62.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.25.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Key Stats

There are currently 226,020K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,477 M according to its annual income of 126,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 544,830 K and its income totaled 42,510 K.