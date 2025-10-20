Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) with a beta value of 1.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) stock price down -3.34% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $68.52. IBKR’s price has ranged from $32.82 to $73.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 27.01%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.53%. With a float of $430.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $445.25 million.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc is 3.35%, while institutional ownership is 88.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29 ’25, was worth 1,236,997. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,227 shares at a rate of $67.87, taking the stock ownership to the 10,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,134 for $69.56, making the entire transaction worth $217,995. This insider now owns 6,928 shares in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.56% during the next five years compared to 27.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.22 million, its volume of 6.37 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.64%.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.43 in the near term. At $70.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $60.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.49 billion, the company has a total of 1,696,143K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,185 M while annual income is 755,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,480 M while its latest quarter income was 224,000 K.