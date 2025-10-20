Investors finally get a glimpse of AES Corp (AES) volume hitting the figure of 8.81 million.

On Friday, AES Corp (NYSE: AES) opened lower -1.62% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.82. Price fluctuations for AES have ranged from $9.46 to $17.98 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 39.18%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.30% at the time writing. With a float of $708.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.92 million.

AES Corp (AES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AES Corp is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.28%.

AES Corp (AES) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.64) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.08% during the next five years compared to 39.18% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AES Corp (AES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AES Corp (AES)

The latest stats from [AES Corp, AES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.11 million was inferior to 14.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.18%.

During the past 100 days, AES Corp’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 84.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.83. The third major resistance level sits at $14.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.33. The third support level lies at $14.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

There are currently 712,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,278 M according to its annual income of 1,679 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,855 M and its income totaled -95,000 K.