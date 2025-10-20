Investors finally get a glimpse of Agilon Health Inc (AGL) volume hitting the figure of 7.03 million.

On Friday, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) was -0.56% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. A 52-week range for AGL has been $0.71 – $6.08.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 3.29% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.63%. With a float of $304.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.28 million.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agilon Health Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Agilon Health Inc is 26.62%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 55,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 73,166 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 11 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 25,062 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $50,269. This insider now owns 66,144 shares in total.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.09) by -0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.24% during the next five years compared to 3.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agilon Health Inc (AGL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) saw its 5-day average volume 7.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.20%.

During the past 100 days, Agilon Health Inc’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0922 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1126 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1147, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5980. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9973 in the near term. At $1.0347, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0794. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9152, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8705. The third support level lies at $0.8331 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

There are 414,423K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 397.80 million. As of now, sales total 6,061 M while income totals -260,150 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,395 M while its last quarter net income were -104,370 K.

