Investors finally get a glimpse of Amcor Plc (AMCR) volume hitting the figure of 17.32 million.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) kicked off on Friday, up 0.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.14. Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has traded in a range of $7.81-$11.34.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -3.49%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.64%. With a float of $2.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.31 billion.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Amcor Plc is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 69.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 85,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $8.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 10,989 for $9.21, making the entire transaction worth $101,209.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.16) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.36% during the next five years compared to -3.49% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amcor Plc’s (AMCR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amcor Plc (AMCR)

The latest stats from [Amcor Plc, AMCR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 21.55 million was inferior to 27.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.57%.

During the past 100 days, Amcor Plc’s (AMCR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.25. The third major resistance level sits at $8.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.04. The third support level lies at $7.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.81 billion has total of 2,305,360K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,009 M in contrast with the sum of 511,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,082 M and last quarter income was -39,000 K.