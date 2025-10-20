Investors finally get a glimpse of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) volume hitting the figure of 9.77 million.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) on Friday, soared 7.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. Within the past 52 weeks, DGXX’s price has moved between $0.85 and $4.25.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 41.68% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -143.18%. With a float of $35.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.47 million.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digi Power X Inc is 27.76%, while institutional ownership is 4.28%.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.13) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) Trading Performance Indicators

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.46 million. That was better than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.31%.

During the past 100 days, Digi Power X Inc’s (DGXX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.13. However, in the short run, Digi Power X Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.27. Second resistance stands at $4.70. The third major resistance level sits at $5.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. The third support level lies at $2.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 174.71 million based on 45,830K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,000 K and income totals -6,800 K. The company made 8,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.