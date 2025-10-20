Investors finally get a glimpse of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) volume hitting the figure of 10.09 million.

On Friday, Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) opened lower -9.78% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.78. Price fluctuations for HTZ have ranged from $2.77 to $9.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -79.95% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.66% at the time writing. With a float of $297.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.90 million.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hertz Global Holdings Inc is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 110.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 25 ’25, was worth 571,620. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 21,458 for $5.92, making the entire transaction worth $127,076.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.47) by -0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) saw its 5-day average volume 9.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.65%.

During the past 100 days, Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s (HTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.60 in the near term. At $5.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.82. The third support level lies at $4.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) Key Stats

There are currently 310,786K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,049 M according to its annual income of -2,862 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,185 M and its income totaled -294,000 K.