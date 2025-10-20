Investors finally get a glimpse of IonQ Inc (IONQ) volume hitting the figure of 33.24 million.

A new trading day began on Friday, with IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) stock price down -4.04% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $65.59. IONQ’s price has ranged from $11.62 to $84.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -85.81% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.46%. With a float of $329.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $347.43 million.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc is 5.18%, while institutional ownership is 37.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07 ’25, was worth 65,157,739. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chair, IonQ Federal sold 8,773 for $50.52, making the entire transaction worth $443,192. This insider now owns 37,436 shares in total.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.61% during the next five years compared to -85.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IonQ Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 417.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) saw its 5-day average volume 36.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 24.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.93%.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 56.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.77 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.37 in the near term. At $67.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.78. The third support level lies at $56.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.87 billion, the company has a total of 296,841K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,070 K while annual income is -331,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,690 K while its latest quarter income was -176,840 K.