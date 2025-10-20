Investors finally get a glimpse of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) volume hitting the figure of 50.73 million.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) stock price down -8.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.39. LAC’s price has ranged from $2.31 to $10.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.61%. With a float of $184.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.33 million.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 191,516. In this transaction VP, Resource Development of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $9.58, taking the stock ownership to the 60,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’25, when Company’s VP, Resource Development sold 353,914 for $9.48, making the entire transaction worth $3,356,520. This insider now owns 40,005 shares in total.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.61% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)

The latest stats from [Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo), LAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 92.43 million was superior to 15.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.38%.

During the past 100 days, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s (LAC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.46. The third major resistance level sits at $7.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.30. The third support level lies at $5.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.52 billion, the company has a total of 247,170K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -42,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,450 K.