Investors finally get a glimpse of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) volume hitting the figure of 42.62 million.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) kicked off on Friday, down -7.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.2. Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has traded in a range of $0.57-$11.70.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.28% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 60.37%. With a float of $325.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.17 million.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc is 6.91%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 12,788. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,567 shares at a rate of $1.69, taking the stock ownership to the 182,855 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 8,673 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $14,657. This insider now owns 161,657 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.14) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 73.44% during the next five years compared to 11.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 164.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 50.28 million. That was better than the volume of 22.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.50%.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 62.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.76. However, in the short run, Ondas Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.99. Second resistance stands at $8.38. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.17. The third support level lies at $6.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.66 billion has total of 349,169K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,190 K in contrast with the sum of -38,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,270 K and last quarter income was -10,750 K.