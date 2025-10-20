Investors finally get a glimpse of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) volume hitting the figure of 17.66 million.

On Friday, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) was -7.80% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $21.03. A 52-week range for OSCR has been $11.20 – $23.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1445.99%. With a float of $189.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.91 million.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oscar Health Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc is 26.77%, while institutional ownership is 55.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22 ’25, was worth 7,279,850. In this transaction President of Technology & CTO of this company sold 395,000 shares at a rate of $18.43, taking the stock ownership to the 501,148 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 395,000 for $18.43, making the entire transaction worth $7,280,996.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.18) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1445.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 18.41 million. That was better than the volume of 14.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.07%.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 59.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.74. However, in the short run, Oscar Health Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.42. Second resistance stands at $21.46. The third major resistance level sits at $22.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.87. The third support level lies at $16.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

There are 258,558K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.01 billion. As of now, sales total 9,178 M while income totals 25,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,864 M while its last quarter net income were -228,360 K.