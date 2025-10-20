Investors must take note of Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) performance last week, which was 1.39%.

Shaun Noe

Company News

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) on Friday, plunged -5.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. Within the past 52 weeks, DNN’s price has moved between $1.08 and $3.42.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -26.28% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.53%. With a float of $886.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.42 million.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp is 1.13%, while institutional ownership is 57.28%.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.01) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.71% during the next five years compared to -26.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 810.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 111.82 million. That was better than the volume of 80.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.04%.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.88. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.05. Second resistance stands at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.72. The third support level lies at $2.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.62 billion based on 896,618K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,940 K and income totals -66,500 K. The company made 920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.