Investors must take note of Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) performance last week, which was 1.39%.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) on Friday, plunged -5.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. Within the past 52 weeks, DNN’s price has moved between $1.08 and $3.42.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -26.28% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.53%. With a float of $886.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.42 million.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp is 1.13%, while institutional ownership is 57.28%.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.01) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.71% during the next five years compared to -26.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 810.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 111.82 million. That was better than the volume of 80.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.04%.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.88. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.05. Second resistance stands at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.72. The third support level lies at $2.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.62 billion based on 896,618K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,940 K and income totals -66,500 K. The company made 920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.