Investors must take note of Fastenal Co’s (FAST) performance last week, which was -7.25%.

On Friday, Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) opened higher 1.19% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $41.96. Price fluctuations for FAST have ranged from $35.31 to $50.63 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.79%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.04% at the time writing. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fastenal Co is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 85.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 42,450. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $42.45, taking the stock ownership to the 9,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s EVP-Sales sold 6,842 for $48.67, making the entire transaction worth $333,012. This insider now owns 11,994 shares in total.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.24) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.92% during the next five years compared to 7.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fastenal Co (FAST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.19. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Co (FAST)

The latest stats from [Fastenal Co, FAST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.75 million was superior to 6.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.21%.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Co’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 20.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.05. The third major resistance level sits at $43.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.49. The third support level lies at $41.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

There are currently 1,147,637K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,546 M according to its annual income of 1,151 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,080 M and its income totaled 330,300 K.