Investors must take note of Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) performance last week, which was -3.75%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) on Friday, plunged -1.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.71. Within the past 52 weeks, GRAB’s price has moved between $3.36 and $6.62.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 51.71% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 285.24%. With a float of $2.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.95 billion.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 39.59%, while institutional ownership is 48.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10 ’25, was worth 3,702,000. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 114,000 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $689,700.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 285.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.87 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) saw its 5-day average volume 35.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 39.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.72%.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 54.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.70 in the near term. At $5.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.48. The third support level lies at $5.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.99 billion based on 4,027,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,797 M and income totals -105,000 K. The company made 819,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 35,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.