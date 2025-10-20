Investors must take note of Microvast Holdings Inc’s (MVST) performance last week, which was 34.64%.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) stock price down -8.91% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.4. MVST’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $7.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 94.44%. With a float of $197.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.67 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Microvast Holdings Inc is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 77,162. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 522,872 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $392,154.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Microvast Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.51 million. That was better than the volume of 8.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.45%.

During the past 100 days, Microvast Holdings Inc’s (MVST) raw stochastic average was set at 74.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.76. However, in the short run, Microvast Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.11. Second resistance stands at $6.39. The third major resistance level sits at $6.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.45. The third support level lies at $5.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.90 billion, the company has a total of 325,354K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 379,800 K while annual income is -195,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 91,340 K while its latest quarter income was -106,060 K.