Investors must take note of Moderna Inc’s (MRNA) performance last week, which was -3.06%.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock price down -4.16% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $27.14. MRNA’s price has ranged from $23.15 to $57.69 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -42.94%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.13%. With a float of $344.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $389.00 million.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Moderna Inc is 11.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 8,736. In this transaction Director of this company sold 312 shares at a rate of $28.00, taking the stock ownership to the 580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 312 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $8,736.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.36% during the next five years compared to -42.94% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Moderna Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.52, a number that is poised to hit -2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Moderna Inc (MRNA)

The latest stats from [Moderna Inc, MRNA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.55 million was inferior to 10.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.40%.

During the past 100 days, Moderna Inc’s (MRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.47. The third major resistance level sits at $27.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.96. The third support level lies at $24.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.16 billion, the company has a total of 390,581K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,236 M while annual income is -3,561 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 142,000 K while its latest quarter income was -825,000 K.