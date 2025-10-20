Investors must take note of MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) performance last week, which was 3.13%.

On Friday, MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) was -3.64% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $83.84. A 52-week range for MP has been $15.56 – $100.25.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -41.29% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.50%. With a float of $129.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.47 million.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MP Materials Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corporation is 26.69%, while institutional ownership is 75.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29 ’25, was worth 10,802,838. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $72.02, taking the stock ownership to the 1,284,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 150,000 for $72.02, making the entire transaction worth $10,803,255.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.13) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MP Materials Corporation (MP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) saw its 5-day average volume 30.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 10.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.66%.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 76.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.69 in the near term. At $86.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $89.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.90. The third support level lies at $72.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are 177,098K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.31 billion. As of now, sales total 203,860 K while income totals -65,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,390 K while its last quarter net income were -30,870 K.