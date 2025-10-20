Investors must take note of NuScale Power Corporation’s (SMR) performance last week, which was 12.77%.

On Friday, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) opened lower -7.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $47.64. Price fluctuations for SMR have ranged from $11.08 to $57.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -34.24% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.59% at the time writing. With a float of $121.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.75 million.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NuScale Power Corporation is 8.95%, while institutional ownership is 67.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07 ’25, was worth 33,389,113. In this transaction Director of this company sold 820,861 shares at a rate of $40.68, taking the stock ownership to the 87,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 87,900 for $39.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,479,063. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.15) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.67% during the next five years compared to -34.24% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 224.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) saw its 5-day average volume 37.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.78%.

During the past 100 days, NuScale Power Corporation’s (SMR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.72 in the near term. At $51.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.20. The third support level lies at $35.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Key Stats

There are currently 284,877K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,050 K according to its annual income of -136,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,050 K and its income totaled -17,640 K.