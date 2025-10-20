Investors must take note of Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) performance last week, which was -3.69%.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) kicked off on Friday, up 1.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.6. Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has traded in a range of $16.83-$24.49.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 4.04% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.03%. With a float of $335.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.82 million.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 14.41%, while institutional ownership is 93.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,334,184. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND COO of this company sold 60,343 shares at a rate of $22.11, taking the stock ownership to the 271,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND COO sold 7,000 for $22.45, making the entire transaction worth $157,150. This insider now owns 332,023 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.46) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.84% during the next five years compared to 4.04% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.17 million. That was better than the volume of 3.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.54%.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.72 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.74. However, in the short run, Old National Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.01. Second resistance stands at $20.17. The third major resistance level sits at $20.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.41. The third support level lies at $19.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.78 billion has total of 391,855K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,956 M in contrast with the sum of 539,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 957,480 K and last quarter income was 125,410 K.