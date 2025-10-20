Investors must take note of Veritone Inc’s (VERI) performance last week, which was 31.03%.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) kicked off on Friday, down -3.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.5. Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has traded in a range of $1.22-$9.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 0.82%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.80%. With a float of $57.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.68 million.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Veritone Inc is 15.79%, while institutional ownership is 16.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 1,269,212. In this transaction Director of this company sold 504,657 shares at a rate of $2.52, taking the stock ownership to the 31,861 shares.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.16) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.21% during the next five years compared to 0.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Veritone Inc’s (VERI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritone Inc (VERI)

The latest stats from [Veritone Inc, VERI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.91 million was superior to 2.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.18%.

During the past 100 days, Veritone Inc’s (VERI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.79. The third major resistance level sits at $7.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.77. The third support level lies at $5.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 429.23 million has total of 59,170K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 92,640 K in contrast with the sum of -37,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,010 K and last quarter income was -26,800 K.