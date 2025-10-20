Investors must take note of Veritone Inc’s (VERI) performance last week, which was 31.03%.

Shaun Noe

Company News

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) kicked off on Friday, down -3.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.5. Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has traded in a range of $1.22-$9.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 0.82%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.80%. With a float of $57.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.68 million.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Veritone Inc is 15.79%, while institutional ownership is 16.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 1,269,212. In this transaction Director of this company sold 504,657 shares at a rate of $2.52, taking the stock ownership to the 31,861 shares.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.16) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.21% during the next five years compared to 0.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Veritone Inc’s (VERI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritone Inc (VERI)

The latest stats from [Veritone Inc, VERI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.91 million was superior to 2.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.18%.

During the past 100 days, Veritone Inc’s (VERI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.66 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.79. The third major resistance level sits at $7.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.77. The third support level lies at $5.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 429.23 million has total of 59,170K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 92,640 K in contrast with the sum of -37,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,010 K and last quarter income was -26,800 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.