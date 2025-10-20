JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) kicked off at the price of $297.56: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) opened lower -0.33% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $298.54. Price fluctuations for JPM have ranged from $202.16 to $318.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.99% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.97% at the time writing. With a float of $2.74 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.75 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 74.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02 ’25, was worth 2,830,472. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,500 shares at a rate of $297.94, taking the stock ownership to the 82,207 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 9,500 for $297.94, making the entire transaction worth $2,830,472.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 4.04) by 0.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.69% during the next five years compared to 12.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.19, a number that is poised to hit 4.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPM], we can find that recorded value of 11.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.68%.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $302.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $271.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $300.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $302.45. The third major resistance level sits at $305.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $294.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $291.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $289.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

There are currently 2,749,754K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 818.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 278,906 M according to its annual income of 58,471 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,944 M and its income totaled 14,987 M.